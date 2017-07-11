Dow Falls 100 Points After Release of Trump Jr. Emails | NECN
The email exchange was with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told the Russian government had information to "incriminate" Hillary Clinton

    Getty Images
    In this May 18, 2017 file photo, traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following the opening bell in New York City.

    Moments after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted four pages of a email exchange about a meeting with a Russian attorney Tuesday the Dow fell 100 points, CNBC reported. 

    Donald Trump Jr. set up a meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya to acquire information on the Hillary Clinton campaign days after President Donald Trump was nominated as a candidate for the Republican party. 

    In a statement Tuesday, Trump Jr. said he posted the emails "to be totally transparent."


    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
