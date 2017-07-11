Dow Falls 100 Points After Release of Trump Jr. Emails

Moments after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted four pages of a email exchange about a meeting with a Russian attorney Tuesday the Dow fell 100 points, CNBC reported.
Donald Trump Jr. set up a meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya to acquire information on the Hillary Clinton campaign days after President Donald Trump was nominated as a candidate for the Republican party.
The email exchange was with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told the Russian government had information to "incriminate" Hillary Clinton.
In a statement Tuesday, Trump Jr. said he posted the emails "to be totally transparent."
