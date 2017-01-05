The MBTA does not plan to extend the contract of the company that operates its commuter rail, according to State House News Service.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Thursday that the state will allow the agency's contract with Keolis to expire when it ends in June of 2022.

"Our intention would be to begin a re-procurement process so that it could be completed and a transition — if one were going to even take place — would happen at the end of the current eight-year contract," Pollack told State House News Service.

The contract was signed when Deval Patrick was still the governor of Massachusetts. It is worth $2.69 billion, with two two-year options to extend. Current Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has since investigated concerns about the MBTA Commuter Rail.

"More than two years have passed since Keolis assumed operations, and their delivery of services, even apart from the 2016 winter issues, has raised a number of management concerns which I believe are derived from the nature of the contract itself," Democratic Rep. William Straus, the chair of the House Transportation Committee, wrote to Pollack in October of 2016.

In a letter to Straus, Pollack said she shares many of his concerns about the contract and Keolis' performance.

"The MBTA also agrees that it is appropriate to begin thinking about possible alternative conracting structures and strategies for its commuter rail service in the future," she said. "As we discussed, the MBTA does not intend for its current commuter rail contract to extend beyond its remaining term, whether the next contract is with Keolis or a different provider: the T is committed to initiating a new procurement on a timeline that ensures that a new contract will be in place no later than the end of the current contract period."

Keolis was awarded an eight-year, nearly $2.7 billion contract by the MBTA in 2014 to run the 394-mile commuter rail system. The company is a subsidiary of French group Keolis International.

Keolis has reported losing more than $40 million over the first 18 months of the contract.