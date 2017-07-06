Qualcomm Seeks to Ban Import and Sale of Apple iPhones in New Lawsuit | NECN
Qualcomm Seeks to Ban Import and Sale of Apple iPhones in New Lawsuit

Apple has allegedly infringed on six of Qualcomm's patents that improve iPhone battery life, according to Qualcomm

    Chipmaker Qualcomm is asking U.S. trade regulators to ban iPhone imports, according to a new lawsuit.

    Apple has allegedly infringed on six of Qualcomm's patents that improve iPhone battery life, according to Qualcomm. Now Qualcomm wants Apple to pay damages, CNBC reported.

    "Apple continues to use Qualcomm's technology while refusing to pay for it," Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm, said in a statement.

    Qualcomm ultimately wants regulators to investigate which phones use cellular processors from Qualcomm's competitors, and halt sales of iPhones that violate the patents.

    CNBC was seeking a response from Apple. 

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
