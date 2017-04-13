'Sh*t That I Knit' Helps Cancer Patients

Christina Fagan, a Boston businesswoman, took a leap of faith, leaving her lucrative sales job to start "Sh*t That I Knit," which gives back by providing knit kits to young patients with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

"It's really therapeutic and meditative," said Christina Fagan, describing how knitting makes her feel.

Fagan's mother, Katie Fagan, taught her how to knit when she was 10.

Two years ago, Fagan took a leap of faith and left her lucrative job in sales to start her own business.

"Sh*t That I Knit," said Fagan.

Yes, that's the name of her company, which is also known as "STIK."

Fagan and her mom sell hand-made knitted items like fur pom-pom hats, ear warmers and more.

They're also giving back by helping young cancer patients at Dana Farber heal with knit kits.

Inside each kit, you'll find a custom designed pattern, yarn, pink needles and thread.

"Lion Brand has donated all of the yarn," said Fagan.

More than 100 of the knit kits have been donated to the Young Adult Program at Dana Farber.

"This is a supportive care program that really addresses the whole patient," said Karen Fasciano the program coordinator and clinical psychologist.

Patients like Kireina Bell are benefiting.

"I think it was really healing, and I think that's what really struck me," said Bell.

Bell was diagnosed with breast cancer a little more than a year ago. She's still undergoing routine treatment, but she says knitting has helped her heal.

"It just felt very much in line with how I was starting to cope also after last year," said Bell.

In March, Bell and other patients were able to meet Fagan at a knitting event in Cambridge.

"They decided they wanted to get out of the hospital and socialize," Fagan recalled. "This was a really patient-driven opportunity."

"I have never knitted before, so it was a first," said Bell. "It was quite difficult."

It may have been her first time knitting, but she made ear warmers and wore them to numerous treatments at the hospital.

Bell said she's been practicing ever since.

Fagan said the event was a success and hopes to schedule more knitting groups throughout the year.

In the meantime, she'll continue donating and helping heal with "Sh*t that I knit."