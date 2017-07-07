Target Dropping 2 of Its Famous Brands, Adding 12 Others

Target lovers soon will have to say goodbye to two of the chain's famous brands.



As part of a partial overhaul of its apparel, accessories and home departments, Target will phase out its well-know Merona line for women and men, as well as the men’s line of Mossimo, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The move is meant to make room for multiple new brands heading to Target in the next 18 months.



The Wall Street Journal reports that Target executives felt Merona and Mossimo have "grown too big and homogenized to garner shoppers’ affection." They will be replaced by brands with "defined personality and purpose," they said.



Mark Tritton, Target’s chief merchandising officer, told the publication he hopes two brands in particular -- A New Day clothing line for women and Goodfellow & Co menswear -- will "make an emotional connection with shoppers, something Merona never was able to do."



Other examples of the more than 12 new brands include the athleisure-inspired JoyLab and home brand Project 62.



The display of these items will be different too, The Wall Street Journal reports, with more lighting and displays of clothes on mannequins.



Target gave The Wall Street Journal a peek into what the new brands look like.