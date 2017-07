Forty years ago, lightning cut power to almost all of the city. For two days, New Yorkers were in the dark. The Son of Sam killer was still out there. There was looting. And vandalism. And there were heroes. Here's a look back at the dramatic scenes starting on July 13, 1977.

A calm response soon gave way to looting and violence after the lights went out a year ago today in New York in 1977, throwing the city into darkness.