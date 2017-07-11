Air Canada Plane Nearly Lands on Crowded Taxiway in San Francisco

An Air Canada plane on Friday inadvertently lined up to land on a taxiway at San Francisco International Airport before being turned away by an air traffic controller, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An Air Canada plane narrowly averted an aviation disaster after almost landing on a crowded taxiway at San Francisco International Airport Friday, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

The Airbus A320 aircraft had been cleared to land on Runway 28R just before midnight, but the pilot inadvertently lined up to land on Taxiway C, which runs parallel to Runway 28R, according to a statement from the FAA.

In an audio recording of conversations between air traffic control and pilots, the Air Canada pilot tells air traffic control he sees other lights on the runway before being told there are no other planes on 28R. When an air traffic controller realizes the plane was headed for the taxiway, he prompts the plane to abort its landing attempt and try again.

A United Airlines pilot is heard saying "United One, Air Canada just flew directly over us."

Another voice is heard saying, "Where's this guy going? He's on the taxiway."

Flight AC759 from Toronto circled around and landed without incident, the FAA said.

The Mercury News reported Monday that there were four planes fully loaded with passengers and fuel sitting on Taxiway C at the time of the incident, according to the FAA. An aviation expert told the newspaper the "near miss" could have been the worst aviation disaster in history.

The incident prompted an FAA investigation.