Hamas supporters gather during a protest against metal detectors that Israel erected at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday, July 21, 2017. In response to the protests, Israeli officials banned men under 50 from entering the compound.

Palestinians in Jerusalem are protesting new security measures imposed by Israeli authorities at one of the city's holiest sites in what some are calling a "day of rage."

Demonstrations were initially triggered by the installation of two metal detectors outside the complex, which is known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

In response to expected protests, Israeli police banned men under the age of 50 from entering the complex -- which includes the Al-Aqsa mosque -- on Friday, the holiest day of the week for Muslims.

But this move has spurred tensions, as a Muslim leader called on his community to pray outside the site and Israeli border guards threw stun grenades at Palestinians pushing toward a police roadblock.

