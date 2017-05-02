'Broke My Heart': Pool Party Shooting Victim Worked With Gunman

Several people present when a gunman opened fire in a pool area at a University City apartment complex jumped into action to help others who were injured. NBC 7's Rory Devine has the story.

Mass Shooting Victims Jump Into Action to Help Others

The victim of a mass shooting at a University City apartment complex said he worked with the shooter and remembers him as being a nice guy.

“Broke my heart. I couldn’t believe it," Drew Phillips told NBC 7 in an interview Monday.

Phillips, 39, was attending a birthday pool party for a friend he has known for 15 years at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments.

The gunman, identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, opened fire at the party, killing one woman and injuring seven others.

Selis lived at the apartment complex but he was not a guest at the party.

"Pete was over there, just firing into the crowd," Phillips recalled.

He added that at first, he thought it was fireworks for his friend's birthday. But he quickly realized that the sounds were actually gunshots.

According to San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, Selis called his ex-girlfriend after the shooting because he wanted her to hear the rampage.

Phillips told NBC 7, he worked with Selis at Mossy Ford five years ago.

"If I had known it was Pete sitting there, I would have came and spoke to him...because the Pete that I remember was a great guy," Phillips said.

He said if he had a chance to approach Selis before the incident, maybe things would have turned out differently.

"If I went over there and maybe saw the gun on his lap...I probably would have been like 'Hey Pete, what are you doing? These are my friends. What are you doing,'" Phillips added. "Maybe that would’ve been enough to reel him off the edge."

He described the woman who died as the "nicest person you ever met," noting she was the first person to greet him at the party.

"She just didn’t deserve it," he said.

Phillips said he jumped over the wall to escape during the shooting, but a friend who was behind him was shot. He believes that Selis did not aim for him, instead shooting at people on either side of him.

"And I'm a pretty big target," he said, adding that the odds were against him.

Phillips said once he got over the wall, he saw his injured friend lying on the ground. He administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived on scene.

"I ain’t no hero. I did what anybody would’ve done," he said. "You see someone who needs help so you just help them."

He added that in the moment, he wasn't worried about what would happen to him and just wanted to help the other victim.