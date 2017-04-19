Burglar Settles in for Nap After Preschool Break-in

Police in New Orleans are looking for a man who climbed through the window of Clara's Little Lambs Preschool Academy, spent the night there, and left the next morning with snacks and toilet paper.

A burglar made himself at home in a New Orleans preschool this week, even making himself a bed out of stuffed toys, a mat and a blanket and settling in for the night, NBC News reported.

New Orleans police are looking for the man, seen on security video entering Clara's Little Lambs Preschool Academy through a window Sunday and climbing over cribs to get inside.

He wandered through several rooms, taking a snack from food and drink in the staff break room, before crawling out the same window before 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

"He took the food with him when he left," Sonjia Joseph, the school's owner and director, told NBC affiliate WDSU. "We could see very clearly on the camera he had toilet paper."