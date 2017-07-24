Bush Announces Recall of Baked Beans Products

Bush Brothers & Co. has announced a voluntary recall of some cans of Bush's baked beans.

Bush says its internal quality assurance checks identified the problem, which has since been corrected, and it is now working with retailers to have the affected cans removed from shelves.



The Baked Beans involved in the recall includes 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans. The affected cans were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

"No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall," Bush said in a statement. "However, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. We are working with our retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves."

To view the affected lot numbers and best by dates, please visit www.bushbeans.com. Customer's with any questions or concerns can call Bush's at 1-800-590-3797 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m.

