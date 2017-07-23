8 Dead, Dozens Hurt After Texas Smuggling Discovery: Police

Eight people are dead and another 28 are hospitalized after being found in the back of a hot tractor-trailer in San Antonio early Sunday morning, police and fire officials say.

San Antonio Chief of Police William McManus and Fire Chief Charles Hood held an impromptu news conference at about 2:40 a.m. local time, where they confirmed that at least 38 people who were being trafficked into the United States were found in the back of a tractor-trailer parked in a Walmart parking lot on the city's southwest side.

"We're looking at a trafficking crime here this evening. The Department of Homeland Security is involved; homicide will work with them to determine the origin of this horrific tragedy," McManus said.

McManus said a passenger in the truck asked a Walmart employee for water. The employee then saw a number of people in the back of the truck and called police.

"The truck was loaded with people," Hood said.

Officers arrived at about 12:30 a.m. to find eight people deceased and dozens of others suffering from heat stroke or dehydration.

"There are a total of 38 in the incident that we know of so far. Eight are deceased that are on the scene still. Twenty have been transported to area hospitals, a number of those are critical, a number of those are very severe," Hood said. "So that is a total of 20, so that's priorities ones and twos. Another eight were transported that were not as severe that just need to be re-hydrated."

Hood said many of the survivors had heart rates over 130 beats per minute and were hot to the touch. He said they had no water and that the air conditioning in the truck was broken.

It's not clear how long the people had been in the truck or how long they had been without air conditioning and water.

Hood said EMS transported patients ranging in age from young children to adults in their 30s to seven different area hospitals, including sending a large number downtown.

Police said while reviewing the store's surveillance video they noticed a number of cars had arrived at the store and left with some of survivors. The store's surveillance video is part of the ongoing investigation, McManus said.

"This is not an isolated incident. This happens quite frequently. Fortunately we came across this one. And fortunately there are people that survived," McManus said. "It happens late at night, under darkness. Anybody who sees anything like this, people getting transferred out of the back of a trailer ... to another vehicle, they need to call."

McManus said the truck driver, who remained at the scene and is in police custody, is expected to face state and federal charges. The survivors, McManus said, will be investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The temperature Saturday in San Antonio reached 104 degrees and the heat index was likely closer to 110. Temperatures inside a vehicle can increase by 20 degrees more than the outside temperature in as little as 10 minutes, after an hour that temperature can be 43 degrees higher. Heat stroke can be fatal at when the body reaches 107 degrees.