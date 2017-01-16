Gunman Kills At Least 4, Wounds 9 at Mexico Nightclub: Police | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Gunman Kills At Least 4, Wounds 9 at Mexico Nightclub: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A gunman killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort, a Mexican police officer said.

    The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation. He said that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn't provide further details.

    Reports say that the Blue Parrot nightclub was hosting an event that was part of the BMP music festival.

    Check back for more on this developing story.

    Top News: New Cuban Migrants Policy Takes Effect

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP
    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices