Some experts believe a recently discovered picture shows Amelia Earhart alive and in Japanese custody after she vanished in 1937 on a trip around the world. It's a tantalizing possibility for Earhart fans, including those who gathered at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. "This is one of the great mysteries of the 20th century," said curator Dorothy Cochrane, who has her own pilot's license and fields many requests for information about Earhart. News4's Tom Sherwood reports.

After the History channel revealed last week that a hidden and mislabeled photograph suggested vanished aviator Amelia Earhart survived her crash, the channel announced Tuesday it is investigating claims that a Japanese blogger made against the autenticity of the photo, NBC News reported.

The blogger on Tuesday wrote that the photo was actually taken in 1935 and does not show Earhart. The photo also appears on Japan's national library website with a publication date of 1935.

"History has a team of investigators exploring the latest developments about Amelia Earhart, and we will be transparent in our findings," the channel said in a statement on its Twitter page. "Ultimately historical accuracy is most important to us and our viewers."

History aired a two-hour special on Sunday about the photo to help clear up one of the 20th century's greatest mysteries.

