This Feb. 14, 2017, file photo shows Hope Hicks, adviser to President Donald Trump, walk to her seat before the start of the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.

Hope Hicks will be named interim communications director until a permanent person is named to the role, two administration officials tell NBC News.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was removed from the post after 11 days.

Hicks has been by President Donald Trump's side since the day Trump launched his campaign. She is considered a true loyalist, one of the qualities that matters most to the president.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

Anthony Scaramucci’s Short Stint at the White House