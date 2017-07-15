Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during his meeting with Italy's Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the Pentagon.

The leader of an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan was killed in a U.S. airstrike on the groups’ headquarters this week, the Pentagon said Friday.

Abu Sayed, the emir of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in the Khorasan Province, called ISIS-K, died in Tuesday’s airstrike in Kunar Province, a region on Afghanistan’s northeast border with Pakistan.

"This operation is another success in our campaign to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017," commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson said.

Senate Armed Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Arizona, last month said the United States has no strategy to end what he called a stalemate in Afghanistan after 16 years of war.