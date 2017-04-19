Navy, Marines Ban Distributing Nude Photos Without Consent

The Navy and the Marine Corps have officially banned service members from distributing nude or otherwise intimate photos without the consent of the person depicted — a move that comes in the wake of a nude photo scandal that rocked the military last month, NBC News reported.

The Navy Times, which first reported the story, said the revision was made public in an all-Navy message on Tuesday. The revision was dated Monday.

The images cannot be distributed with the intention to "realize personal gain," humiliate or harass the person depicted, or with "reckless disregard" to whether the person would be humiliated or harmed, according to the revision.

The Navy told NBC News that the article adds a potential charge for "failure to obey order or regulation" to the charges that can be used against an alleged suspect.