In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 file photo, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, speaks during a press conference.

The commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet will be relieved of command following the deadly collision of two warships in separate incidents in a little more than two months, two officials said Tuesday.

As NBC News reports, Navy Vice Admiral Joseph P. Aucoin will be relieved of command by Pacific Fleet Admiral Scott Swift, the officials said.

Swift announced he is traveling to Yokosuka Japan at a press conference in Singapore Tuesday and he is expected to meet with Aucoin there.