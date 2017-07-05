This photo shows the scene of where a New York police officer was shot early Wednesday, July 5, in what officials described as an "unprovoked attack." The officer later died after being transported to the hospital.

What to Know A female NYPD officer is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in the head while she sat in a marked command vehicle

A sergeant and another police officer encountered the suspect nearby who pointed a gun at them who then shot and killed the suspect

Police are calling the shooting on the officer an "unprovoked attack"

A female New York City police officer has died after being shot in the Bronx early Wednesday in what police described as an "unprovoked attack."

Police rushed to the scene in Fordham in the area of 183rd Street and Morris Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The officer, identified as 48-year-old Miosotis Familia, was sitting in a marked NYPD command vehicle with her partner when she was shot, Commissioner James P. O'Neill said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

O'Neill said the suspect fired through the window of the car, striking the officer in the head. Her partner immediately radioed in for assistance.

"We are conducting an extensive search for video at this time," O'Neill said at the press conference. "Based off what we know right now, it's clear this was an unprovoked attack on a police officer who are assigned to keep the people of this great city safe."

An anti-crime team, consisting of a sergeant and a police officer who were in uniform, encountered the male suspect, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, running about one block away from the scene of the shooting, O'Neill said.

They confronted the suspect, who took out a gun, O'Neill said. The officers fired at him and killed him. A silver revolver was recovered at the scene.

Police said Bonds was out on parole for robbery.

Another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet, police said. The person is in stable condition.



The officer was taken to an area hospital where she died, authorities said. The officer, whose name has not been made public, was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and a member of the 46th Precinct.

"She was on duty, serving this city protecting people, doing what she believed in and the job she loved," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "After this shocking and sudden attack, her fellow officers came to her aid immediately."



Meanwhile, there was a sea of blue outside of the hospital where the officer was taken. Shock surrounded the neighborhood after just celebrating the Fourth of July. Numerous streets remain closed around the crime scene.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects. The investigation is ongoing.