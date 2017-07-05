Trump Leaving for Europe and Tough Conversations at G-20 | NECN
Trump Leaving for Europe and Tough Conversations at G-20

He is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, likely to discuss Ukraine, Syria and alleged Russian meddling in the election

    President Donald Trump is leaving for Europe Wednesday morning in preparation for his second appearance on the world stage at the G-20 Summit, NBC News reported.

    Trump arrives in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday afternoon (Eastern time) and is expected to make a speech and meet with the leaders of Poland and Croatia. He will also attend the summit of the Three Seas Initiative, all before the G-20 summit begins Friday in Hamburg, Germany, with his counterparts from countries including Russia, France, Germany, Turkey, Mexico and more.

    In a much-anticipated face-to-face, Trump is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, likely to discuss Ukraine, Syria and the alleged Russian meddling in the election.

    After Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, Trump could receive a potentially chilly reception from other world leaders. And there are tough conversations to be had, including on battling terrorism, international trade and climate change.

    Published 5 hours ago
