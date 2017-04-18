Three men were shot and killed in Fresno Tuesday morning when a wanted gunman opened fire during a shooting spree, according to police.

The gunman, who was identified as 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, first shot at a PG&E truck along the 300 block of North Van Ness around 10:45 a.m., fatally striking one passenger inside, according to police. Muhammad then continued walking along Mildreda Avenue and Fulton Street, firing 14 rounds at three separate locations.

One person was killed while walking along the street and the third victim was gunned down while standing in the parking lot of a nearby Catholic Charities building, according to police. Muhammad also shot at another person during his spree, but he missed that individual.

Muhammad, who yelled "Allahu Akbar" as he was being detained, has a lengthy criminal history that includes weapons violations, drug offenses and making terrorist threats, according to police.

Police said that Muhammad's Facebook account indicated that he did not favor white people and spoke out against the government. All the victims in Tuesday's shooting were white males, according to police.

Muhammad was recently wanted in connection with a murder that occurred last Thursday at a nearby Motel 6.