Shots Fired at Texas' North Lake College, School on Lockdown

Two bodies have been found in a building at North Lake College in what police believe may be a murder-suicide.

Irving police said they are no longer looking for a suspect. No other details about the shooting or the identities of the victim and shooter have been confirmed.







North Lake College police confirmed shots were fired at the Irving campus at 5001 North MacArthur Boulevard just before noon Wednesday.

Dani, a student at the school, told NBC 5 over the telephone that she had just arrived at the school and was walking down the stairs near the art gallery when she heard three loud pops.

"It sounded just like gunshots," Dani said. "We heard the first one and thought somebody dropped something ... but then it just kept going and everybody just started running."

"The only thing that went through my mind was just to run," Dani said.



Dennis Holmes, who is part of the faculty at the college and a freelance photographer with NBC 5, was on campus when the active shooter was reported. Holmes told NBC 5 he has been locked down in a professor's office and was told by school officials to barricade the doors.

Despite the lockdown, a large number of students were seen frantically running from multiple buildings on the campus toward parking lots.

Irving police ask that people stay away from the area while the situation is investigated.



DART has stopped Orange Line service at the North Lake College Station. Two nearby Irving ISD schools, MacArthur High School and Singley Academy are on lockout -- meaning classes are on a normal schedule but no one is able to leave or enter the school.

