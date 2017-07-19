This photo released by the Swiss train company 'Glacier 3000' shows the shoes and clothes of two people killed in an accident decades ago. Switzerland.Valais canton police say the bodies were found on the Tsanfleuron glacier Friday July 14, 2017 at an altitude of 2,615 meters (8,580 feet).

The bodies of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago were discovered frozen inside a glacier in the Alps last week.

Authorities suspect they are Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin, parents of seven children who went to go milk their cows in August of 1942 and never returned, Reuters reported.

“We spent our whole lives looking for them without stopping. We thought we could give them the funeral they deserved one day,” their daughter Marceline Udry-Dumoulin told the Lausanne daily Le Matin.

Although the bodies were well preserved and found carrying identity papers, DNA testing will be carried out to confirm their identities.

