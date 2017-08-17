Trump Abandons Plans for Infrastructure Advisory Council

President Donald Trump speaks in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

President Donald Trump will not move forward with a plan to form an advisory council on infrastructure, NBC News reported.

"The President has announced the end of the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. In addition, the President's Advisory Council on Infrastructure, which was still being formed, will not move forward," a White House official said Thursday.

Infrastructure was one of the major priorities the White House hoped Congress would tackle after the August break.

The announcement comes just one day after his Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum ended following a spate of CEO resignations in the wake of Trump's response to a white nationalist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, that occurred last Saturday.



