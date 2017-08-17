Trump Abandons Plans for Infrastructure Advisory Council - NECN
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Trump Abandons Plans for Infrastructure Advisory Council

Infrastructure was one of the major priorities the White House hoped Congress would tackle after the August break

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Abandons Plans for Infrastructure Advisory Council
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    President Donald Trump speaks in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

    President Donald Trump will not move forward with a plan to form an advisory council on infrastructure, NBC News reported.

    "The President has announced the end of the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. In addition, the President's Advisory Council on Infrastructure, which was still being formed, will not move forward," a White House official said Thursday.

    Infrastructure was one of the major priorities the White House hoped Congress would tackle after the August break.

    The announcement comes just one day after his Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum ended following a spate of CEO resignations in the wake of Trump's response to a white nationalist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, that occurred last Saturday.

    Fatalities Confirmed After Van Hits People in Barcelona

    [NATL] Fatalities Confirmed After Van Hits People in Barcelona

    A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017. Police say 13 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in this terrorist attack. The area is one of the city’s top tourist destinations.

    (Published 2 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 39 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices