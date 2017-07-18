Not Your Average Root Canal: Grizzly Bear Gets Dental Work

If you thought your trips to the dentist were unbearable, just be glad you aren't this 538-pound grizzly.

An eight-person team of veterinarians knocked out Albert the Grizzly last week to give him a root canal and extract one of his teeth.

The veterinarians also ventured into the mouth of his buddy, Hank the Tiger, who had five root canals, which took more than three hours to complete. Both the creatures are from Lions, Tigers & Bears, a wildlife Sanctuary in Alpine, California.

The dental work on Hank took longer than expected and the team wasn't able to peform scheduled dental procedures on bobcats Mia and Clarence or Cassara the Leopard, according to a Facebook post from the sanctuary

Both Hank and Albert are in "excellent" health following their surgeries, the sanctuary wrote in the post.

Lions, Tigers & Bears wildlife sanctuary is accepting donations to offset the cost of the dental procedures.