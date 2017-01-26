Conn. Mayor Questions Trump Sanctuary City Crackdown

New Haven's mayor is questioning the legality of President Donald Trump's executive order to slash millions of dollars of funding for sanctuary cities. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

Trump has kept his campaign promise to crack down on people living in the United States illegally and plans to strip funding to cities, like New Haven, that don't arrest or detain undocumented immigrants.

New Haven currently receives between $15 to $20 million dollars in federal funding annually, Mayor Toni Harp said.

"The real question becomes whether or not they can stop that after the grant has been awarded," Harp said.

Federal grants support areas such as education, community redevelopment and transportation projects in New Haven, according to the mayor.

On Wednesday, in addition to the sanctuary cities executive order, Trump signed an executive action to start building the border wall he touted throughout his campaign.

"The day is over they can stay in our country and wreak havoc," Trump said. "We are going to get them out- get them out fast."

Both of Connecticut's democratic senators said they'll keep fighting for comprehensive immigration reform.

"President Trump's divisive policies that build walls and take money away from local police do nothing to make us safer. America’s greatness is rooted in our immigrant history," Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement.

Harp said she is committed to keeping New Haven a sanctuary city.

"We are going to take a look at whether and executive order has the authority to actually stop funding to our city and we’re going to fight this if we have to all the way to the supreme court," Harp said.