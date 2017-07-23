1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After House Fire | NECN
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After House Fire

    NBC Connecticut
    One person is dead and two hospitalized after a fire ripped through a home on Seltsam Road in Bridgeport Sunday morning.

    Fire officials said crews arrived at the home on Seltsam Road the house was “like a fireball.”

    Fire crews immediately went to work on the fire, which started on the front side of the home and spread. The heat from the flames was so intense it melted a neighboring home’s deck, siding, and part of the garage.

    According to fire officials, one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital. A couple and their adult daughter lived in the home.

    The fire does not appear suspicious, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

