1 Dead After Serious Crash in Boxford, Mass. | NECN
1 Dead After Serious Crash in Boxford, Mass.

By Rachel McKnight

    One person is dead and others are injured after a serious car crash in Boxford, Massachusetts.

    Massachusetts State Police first reported the incident around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The crash happened on I-95 near exit 53 on the northbound side. Three cars were involved.

    The right three lanes of the highway have been closed as officials work to clear the scene.

    Police confirm three people have been transported to Beverly Hospital. It is still unclear how severe their injuries are.

    The accident is under investigation.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

