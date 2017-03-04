1 Dead After Tree Falls Onto Car in Andover

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a tree came crashing down onto a car on Saturday in Andover, Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a husband and wife were heading north on Route 125 by Wildwood Road in Andover when a tree fell on top of their car.

When they arrived, crews found the man and a woman trapped inside a 2007 Toyota Camry. Both victims were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The passenger, a 58-year-old woman, was dead shortly after. The driver, and woman’s husband, is still in the hospital.

Route 125 was closed while crews cleared the scene, but it has since reopened.

According to the fire department the tree was completely rotted at the base and the wind knocked it over. Now, authorities in Andover are currently investigating whose property the tree was on.