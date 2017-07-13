Carbon monoxide exposure is to blame in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Litchfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal.

Both people resided at 22 Moose Hollow Road and were discovered around 6:00 p.m. when local authorities conducted a welfare check at the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was alive but unresponsive. She was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for treatment.

Fatal levels of carbon monoxide were present at the residence at the time of the discovery of the victims. The cause of the leak is still under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The victims' names have not yet been released.