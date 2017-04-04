1 Injured in Trooper-Involved Shooting at Conn. Motel | NECN
1 Injured in Trooper-Involved Shooting at Conn. Motel

    (Published 28 minutes ago)

    One person has been injured after a state trooper-involved shooting in Columbia, police said.

    State police responded to a disturbance at the Hop River Motel located at 152 Route 66 at 2:57 p.m.

    The investigation is access, however, Connecticut State Police said one trooper discharged at least one round from their duty weapon and hit the suspect.

    The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Hartford Hospital. 

    No troopers were shot or injured.

    An investigation is underway. 

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
