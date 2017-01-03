Vermont State Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a car crossed a median on I-91 in Barton and crashed into another vehicle.

Police say Stacey Bissell, 45, of White River Junction, was traveling southbound, crossed the median and crashed into a car driven by Richard Farrar, 59, of Newport.

Bissell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Farrar was taken North County Hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The crash remains under investigation and it’s not clear if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.