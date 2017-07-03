12 Displaced After Multi-Family House Fire

The third floor of a multi-family home on Warren Street in Stamford was heavily damaged by fire Saturday.

Twelve people were displaced when a fire ripped through a multi-family home on Warren Street in Stamford Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to 22 Warren St. around 11 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found heavy fire coming from the third floor porch and apartment.

Fire officials said the occupants of the home all escaped unharmed when they were warned of the flames by a passerby. Smoke from the fire was spotted from many parts of the city.

Hot weather and humid conditions made it difficult for firefighters to work. Around 28 firefighters responded to the scene.

The third floor suffered heavy fire damage, and the rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross responded to assist the residents with temporary housing.