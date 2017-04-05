PARK CITY, KS - FEBUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 365 Pleasant St. for a report of a male who had been struck by a vehicle.

The operator remained on scene until officers arrived and helped provide first aid along with another witness.

The victim suffered from a broken leg, broken ankle, and head and back pain.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After officials spoke with witnesses, they learned the teen was riding his bike with two other males on Russell Street heading north towards Pleasant.

They traveled through the stop sign without stopping and drove directly into Pleasant Street into oncoming traffic.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling west on Pleasant Street and was unable to avoid the victim.

It appears the accident was unavoidable.

The driver, who has not been identified, has not been charged and is cooperating with the police investigation.