14-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Shooting

    New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition Sunday night.

    Police said they were called to Bassett Street near Newhall Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

    The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. 

    According to authorities, the shooter was a passenger in a white Toyota sedan, or possibly a Nissan Altima, and he was wearing a white shirt, "Jordan" sneakers and a black facemask. 

    Detectives from the department’s major crimes division and bureau of investigation are investigating.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call New Haven police. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
