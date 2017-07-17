14-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Shooting

More videos (1 of 9)

14-Year-Old Critically Hurt in New Haven Shooting

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition Sunday night.

Police said they were called to Bassett Street near Newhall Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to authorities, the shooter was a passenger in a white Toyota sedan, or possibly a Nissan Altima, and he was wearing a white shirt, "Jordan" sneakers and a black facemask.

Detectives from the department’s major crimes division and bureau of investigation are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call New Haven police.