1800's Shipwreck Reclaimed and Re-purposed

A Boston craftsman is repurposing a shipwreck from the 1800's discovered in Boston's Seaport District.

Last summer, our cameras were there after construction crews discovered a shipwreck from the 1800’s, in the Seaport District.

John Dickey quietly worked out a deal with developer Skanska, and now owns the bulk of the wood, stored at his workshop in Leominster.

“Reclaimed wood always has character, stuff that’s been floating in the ocean for a hundred years tends to have a lot more,” says Dickey.

He’s turning it into one of a kind, hand made nautical art and furniture. Most of it’s for sale under his Timberguy brand.

But he also wants to make sure this important part of New England’s story is saved. Since there are still so many unanswered questions.

“Everybody asks, what’s the name of the ship?,” says Dickey.

Joe Bagley is the City of Boston’s archaeologist. We got an exclusive look at some of these artifacts found aboard the ship like a dining set, that’s helping Bagley piece together the clues.

“This ship was one of many, many ships, like it that came from Rockland, Maine down to Boston,” says Bagley.

After all these years being buried in the mud, Dickey says this wood is finally being restored and being given a new set of sea legs. Preserving the past, and keeping the table top conversations going into the future.

Most of these pieces will be on display and for sale on Friday, Aug 11 at District Hall. 75 Northern, Ave, Boston. 8:00am-9pm