2 Arrested, 1 At-Large in Fentanyl Drug Bust

Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed.

Two were arrested in Worcester Friday night for possession of over 100 grams of Fentanyl in an apartment with a 3-year-old child.

Reinaldo Monserrate, 33, and Nicole Auger, 24, are charged with trafficking a Class B substance.

An unnamed 19-year-old female was also inside the apartment at the time of their arrest.

A third suspect involved in the investigation was not located at the scene. The suspect is still at-large and police are withholding the person's name until their arrest.

Along with the Fentanyl, officers found $400 in cash and a digital scale.

Monserrate and Auger will be arraigned on Monday at the Worcester County District Court.

Due to the living conditions in the apartment, police filed a report of abuse or neglect with The Department of Children and Families.