Two Boston residents are looking to set a Guinness World Record for visiting every MBTA station in the shortest amount of time.

Dominic DiLuzio and Alex Cox, who share a love for the MBTA, collecting memorabilia and studying its history, will attempt the challenge Friday morning.

DiLuzio has been the running the Twitter account @CharlieOnMTA since 2012, where he tweets out historical photos and facts of the MBTA and its processors.

According to the Boston Globe, They will begin at 5:24 at the Red Line’s Alewife station, and will traverse through every station on rail and on foot. They only need to go through the Red, Green, Blue, Orange and Mattapan lines. Their goal is to finish before 12:30 p.m. and clear the unofficial record, which is a little under eight hours.

DiLuzio told NBC Boston the challenge has been done before, but nothing has been officially recognized until now. The record is titled the "MBTA Speed Challenge."

According to Guinness, the two do not need to stop at every station, but have to pass through each one. They also must wear video cameras, have two witnesses and have two timekeepers at the beginning and end of the challenge.

The two know that they face multiple factors including delays and crowds, but hope that months of planning will help them come out on top.