2 Firefighters Injured After Fire Truck Crashes Into Ditch

Two Vermont firefighters were injured Monday afternoon when a fire truck crashed into a pole and into a ditch.

According to necn affiliate NBC 5, the Alburgh firefighters were responding to a structure fire in Isle La Motte. They sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The assistant fire chief told NBC 5 that cars were not making way for fire trucks.

Officials are looking for the driver of a grey or silver SUV who was in the area at the time of the crash, who witnesses say was on the double yellow lines, blocking traffic.

The SUV has Vermont plates and the driver is described as an older woman.

More than eight departments were responding to the fire. Everyone escaped from the fire unharmed.