2 Injured in Crash Involving School Bus in Westford

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a school bus crashed into a van in Westford, Massachusetts.

The crash happened at a four-corner intersection shortly after students were released from Nashoba Valley Regional Schools at 2:30 p.m.

School officials said 22 students were on the bus. One was taken to Lowell General Hospital for an unknown injury.

The passenger in the van was taken to Emerson Hospital in Concord where their condition was unknown.

The exact cause of the crash was unknown.