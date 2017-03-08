Police have arrested two juvenile suspects after bottles filled with chemicals were found on MBTA tracks in Concord, Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

2 Suspects in Custody After Explosives Found on MBTA Tracks

Concord police responded to a small brush fire around 5 p.m. when they discovered the first bottle in the flames. The second bottle was set to explode but had not been ignited.

Nobody was hurt and no trains hit the bottles, but they did delay the evening commute for hundreds of passengers.

Police do not believe this was an act of terrorism.

The juveniles are expected to be summonsed to court.