Conn. Man Killed in Boating Accident Near New Haven Harbor

A 43-year-old man from Milford was killed in a boating accident near New Haven Harbor Saturday night.

According to officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the victim and a 47-year-old passenger from Guilford were on a Seaswirl vessel when they hit an object and both were thrown from the boat.

The passenger swam back to the boat and radioed for help. USCG said that around 10:30 p.m. they received the distress call.

Coast guard crews located the operator in the water performed CPR until the victim regained a pulse, but he later died at the hospital. The passenger was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Neither victim has been publicly identified at this time.

State Environmental Conservation police continue to investigate the crash.