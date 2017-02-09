2 Teenagers in Stolen Car Lead Hartford Police on Pursuit

Two teenagers are accused of leading Hartford police on a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Hartford Police observed the stolen car near the intersection of Park Street and Zion Street around 11:53 a.m. When officer in the area tried to stop the car headed toward the intersection of Babcock Street and Russ Street, the suspect began driving away nearly striking many cars, police said.

The driver "barely avoided" construction sites and construction workers before striking a police officer's cruiser in the rear passenger side quarter panel, causing the car to slide several feet and causing minor injury to the officer inside, according to Hartford Police.

The suspect continued through out streets in Hartford onto I-84 westbound and exited the highway onto Flatbush Avenue traveling towards West Hartford. West Hartford Police utilized stop sticks, causing the suspect vehicle to lose air pressure in several tires but the driver did not stop. The suspect vehicle continued to flee, but at a greatly reduced speed.

The driver traveling at a much slower speed west on Fern Street entered the intersection with North Main St. and collided with a red Toyota Corolla. He evaded this accident and traveled into Bloomfield, police said.

While traveling on Simbury Road, the suspect vehicle's rim disintegrated and the vehicle stopped after a short distance. Officers approached the suspect vehicle and ordered the occupants to get out. When the occupants did not comply officers broke the vehicle's windows, opened the doors, and removed the occupants after a brief struggle, Hartford Police said.

The driver, Jonathan Rosado, was charged with larceny, evading responsibility, reckless endangerment, police pursuit, interfering with police, operating without license, among other related charges.

Joshua Dionne, the passenger, was charged with larceny, criminal trover and interfering with police.