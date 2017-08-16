Police Searching for Parents of 2-Year-Old Found Wandering

Hartford police are going door-to-door searching for the parents of a 2-year-old found wandering alone on Shultas Place Wednesday.

Hartford police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found wandering alone in her pajamas and flip flops on Shultas Place Wednesday and officers are conducting a door-to-door search for the child’s parents.

Hartford police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said a neighbor spotted the little girl around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, went outside after realizing that she was unaccompanied and called police.

The child is safe, healthy and with Department of Children and Families, Foley said.

Police have been searching for the parents for going on three hours.