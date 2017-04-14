2nd Teen Arrested in Connection to Murder of Student Found Decapitated | NECN
2nd Teen Arrested in Connection to Murder of Student Found Decapitated

By Mike Pescaro

    A second teenager has been arrested in connection to the murder of a high school student whose headless body was found along a Massachusetts river late last year.

    The Essex County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a 16-year-old Lawrence boy, who has not been named, had been arraigned in juvenile court on multiple charges, including witness intimidation.

    The body of 16-year-old Lee Viloria-Paulino was found along the banks of the Merrimack River on Dec. 1, nearly two weeks after he was reported missing. His classmate, Matthew Borges, 15 at the time of the killing, was charged with his murder.

    The teen who was arraigned Friday was released on personal recognizance and ordered to attend school, but to stay away from all witnesses in the murder case.

    Borges, now 16, has been indicted and is due to appear in Salem Superior Court on May 3 for a pre-trial conference.

