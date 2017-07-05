3 Killed, 1 Wounded in Shootings Along Maine Road

Three people were killed and another person was wounded after shootings along a Maine road Wednesday morning.

Three people were killed and another person was wounded after shootings along a Maine road Wednesday morning.

State police said the shootings on Russell Road in Madison were reported after 7:30 a.m.

The gunman was shot and killed after being confronted by Somerset County deputies, according to authorities.

No officers were injured in the encounter.

The names of the victims and the gunman have not been released.

Russell Road was still closed to traffic as of 11 a.m. as investigators reviewed the scene and is likely to stay closed for the rest of the day.

The investigation is ongoing.