3 Sought After Homicide in Lynn, Mass.

Officials are looking for three men following the homicide of a man found dead in the snow in Lynn, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, police officers responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. near 10 Surfside Rd., but did not find anything out of the ordinary.

Around 5 a.m., police received another call from an area resident who found the body while snowblowing.

Police say 38-year-old Carlos Aponte was found dead from visible injuries to his upper chest and lower neck. The cause of those injuries will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Surveillance video shows three men leaving the victim's apartment complex just hours before the disturbing discovery.

Neighbors, who live at the same building as Aponte, said he had been living in Lynn for four months. They said he left behind two children in Lynn and one in the Dominican Republic.

No other details were immediately available.