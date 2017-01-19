Mom of 3-Year-Old Found Wandering on Road Arrested

The mother of a 3-year-old was found wandering in Wolcott was arrested on Thursday.

Kaila Lanfair was charged with risk of injury to a minor following the incident.

Police said they got a call just before 3 p.m. about a toddler in diaper wandering on Route 69/Wolcott Road, which is "very busy, heavily traveled road".

By the time Wolcott police made it to the scene, the child was inside a home with Lanfair, police said.

Witness said they saw the mother come outside and grab the child on the roadway before police arrived.

When questioned, Lanfair told police her daughter was asleep and she went to the second floor to use the bathroom. While she was upstairs, Lanfair heard cars screeching to a halt outside the home and immediately went to grab the 3-year-old, police said.

Lanfair said there are childproof knob covers on the door and police saw the covers but could not conclude if the door was open ajar.

It is not clear if the child was left unattended by the mother.

Police continue to investigate the incident.