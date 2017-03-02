4 Men Hospitalized After Stabbing in Manchester

Police are investigating after four men were found with stab wounds in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police responded to 221 Wilson Street around 12:04 a.m. on Thursday morning for a reported stabbing and found four men outside suffering from stab wounds.

The men were transported to local hospitals. Two of the victims were released later in the morning, but two require further treatment due to more serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Manchester Police Department 603-668-8711. You can also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 and provide an anonymous tip.