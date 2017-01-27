State Dismisses Sex Assault Charges Against Doctor

An Avon doctor wrongfully accused of sexually assaulting 11 patients is suing the town and officers who investigated him.

Doctor Khosro Pourkavoos was charged in 2014 with 14 counts of sexual assault, but all charges were dropped last fall, after prosecutors said there wasn't enough evidence to go to trial.

Pourkavoos Attorney Patrick Tomasiewicz sent this statement to NBC Connecticut:

"Dr. Pourkavoos was a devoted family doctor for twenty five years with several thousand patients before he was subjected to a series of arrests that should never have taken place. As a result of these arrests, he suffered the loss of his medical practice, the revocation of his license, and the upheaval of his personal life. This suit seeks redress for these tremendous losses that he has painfully endured and, most importantly, to restore his good name."

Pourkavoos is now seeking nearly $30 million dollars in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Town officials said the police department acted properly and they will defend its actions in defense of the claim.

William Vernile, the director of human resources for the town of Avon, told NBC Connecticut:

“During the pendency of the criminal investigation conducted by the Avon Police Department following citizen complaint(s) of criminal activity against Dr. Pourkavoos, the Avon Police Department worked closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and determined probable cause based on all information available. Subsequently, a judge signed the arrest warrant. The Police Department acted properly and the Town intends to vigorously defend its actions in defense of this claim. Although the criminal charges were dismissed, some complainants are maintaining civil lawsuits against Dr. Pourkavoos. The Town does not intend to comment further at this time due to the pending litigation.”

Pourkavoos was charged after police investigated a woman's complaint that he sexually assaulted her in his office and identified other potential victims, police said, but the state granted a motion in September 2016 to dismiss the charges.

Two separate warrants were issued in January of last year, charging Pourkavoos with one count of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Hartford Superior Court Judge Julia Dewey accepted the motion within 15 minutes of hearing from the doctor's defense team, as well as, an attorney representing two of the women who went to Avon police with allegations of sexual assault against Pourkavoos a few years ago.

At the time, several people told police rectal and breast exams given weren't appropriate, nor was the doctor wearing gloves at times.

"The state of Connecticut hired an expert witness. They hired their own doctor. They met with our experts. The experts agree that the examinations performed, under the circumstances, were appropriate,” Tomasiewicz said.

Defense lawyers also question the police investigation, alleging a police investigator used leading terms during interviews.

"Before the arrest the department -- Avon never consulted with a medical expert," Tomasiewicz said.

"The one thing that is in common are words the inspector used, which the patients didn't. Patients don't say fondle. The inspector says fondle," Bergenn said.